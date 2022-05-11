Two Lyon County men are listed as missing by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. One has not been seen in two years.
Randy Hacker, 62, disappeared Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Emporia Police report he's Caucasian, stands six feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
The other missing man is Jordan Lewis, 40. Police say he was last seen Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
Lewis is Caucasian, stands six-foot-one and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
The KBI website did not have photos of either man Wednesday.
People with information about Hacker or Lewis can contact the KBI by calling 785-296-4017. Tips also can be left online at www.kbi.ks.gov/MissingPersons.
