After reporting just five new cases over the weekend, Lyon County Public Health logged 27 new positives of COVID-19 Wednesday.
Nineteen recoveries were also recorded.
The report brings the active case count to 74. Overall, 5,438 positives have been reported since March 2020, including 5,274 recoveries and 90 deaths. One death was pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Two Lyon County residents are currently hospitalized.
Out of 74 active cases, public health officials said 12 are considered to be breakthrough cases. Two patients received the Janssen vaccine, while six received Moderna and four received Pfizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.