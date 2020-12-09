The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education officially began the search for USD 253’s new superintendent Wednesday, approving a job search agreement with the Kansas Association of School Boards.
“Right now in Kansas, we’re at about 25 [superintendent] openings, which is up from where it typically is at this time of year… ” said KASB Deputy Executive Director Brian Jordan. “In a heavier year, we’ve been at around 12-15 openings at this time… The COVID pandemic stress has taken a toll on educators across the state, and I think it’s contributing to that. The good news is that … there really aren’t a lot of other districts [searching] in your region that are of a similar size.”
Jordan informed the board that a job posting for the position would be published to the KASB’s website in the coming days, giving an opportunity for applicants across the country to submit their resumes. Information on applicants will not be made publicly available until candidates are invited for interviews, which could happen as early as the week of Feb. 15.
“The application window I put in is roughly eight weeks, but the search itself is actually going to last longer than that,” Jordan said. “We’re starting the process tonight, and by the end of the week we will have the posting ready to go and have that up. Between tonight and this time next week, our team at the [KASB] office will be working with [district] staff to develop marketing materials that get posted.”
In other business Wednesday, board members briefly reviewed district financial audits for the 2020 fiscal year. The documents reported no outstanding internal control or non-compliance issues, with the main differences from past years appearing in categories related to USD 253’s ongoing capital improvement projects.
“Overall, the audit results are kind of clean and boring, I guess,” said Varney & Associates CPA Eric Kientz, who oversaw discussion on the matter. “It’s important though to get this information as board members, receive it, and be aware of some of these things. Once the documents are accepted by the board of education, they do become filed.”
The audit was unanimously approved by the board during a formal vote. To access a copy of the report, visit go.boarddocs.com/ks/usd253/Board.nsf/files/BVYT4P741CE3.
During the meeting, board members also:
^ Approved a contract with Remco to perform asbestos removal at Emporia High in the total amount of $25,920.
^ Approved three-year K-12-Padlet Backpack and two-year K-5-RAZ-PLUS technology subscriptions in the total amount of $49,882.50. The subscriptions will be paid using SPARK funds.
^ Accepted a $500 donation from Michael and Joyce Reynolds for the support of the EHS Cross Country team.
^ Accepted the retirement request of district Mobilizing Literacy Family Liaison Jodi Case effective May 28, 2021.
^ Approved a solicitation of bids for furniture, fixtures and equipment for renovated classrooms at Walnut Elementary and the new Early Childhood Center.
^ Approved updated Emporia Middle School course catalogs for the 2021-22 academic year
