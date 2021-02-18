The NCAA Division II women's basketball committee has released the first set of regional rankings for consideration for the 2021 NCAA Tournament and the Lady Hornets are one of eight teams currently listed.
For the 2021 Division II Men's and Women's Basketball Championships, the traditional regional alignments have been adjusted to a blended regional alignment to provide a more equitable opportunity for teams to advance to their respective championship while trying to maintain geographic proximity for the schools in the regional. Prior to the approval, three regionals consisted of 15 or fewer active teams and three others comprised 36 or more active teams.
This year the NCAA Division II Central Region will be made up of the MIAA and NSIC for a total of 30 teams. It is the second largest region this year. The automatic qualifiers from the MIAA and NSIC will be joined by four at large teams in this years NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament.
Another change for this year is that the host site for the regional has been predetermined. The Central Regional will be held at the Multipurpose Building on the campus of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo. March 12-15. The regional host does not automatically receive a bid to the tournament.
Emporia State has the fourth most wins and fifth best winning percentage among the eight teams listed. They have five more wins than any of the NSIC teams listed and thier winning percentage is better than three of the NSIC teams.
Central Regional Teams Under Consideration this week in alphabetical order:
Augustana (South Dakota) 9-4
Central Missouri 16-2
Concordia-St. Paul 10-4
Emporia State 14-4
Fort Hays State 16-2
Minnesota Duluth 9-0
Nebraska-Kearney 16-2
Sioux Falls 7-4
