Emporia city commissioners are expected to approve the 2020 budget next week, which shows a $400,000 increase for the Convention and Tourism Fund’s budget.
The Emporia Gazette requested documentation on appropriation requests in order to take a deeper look into what goes into how funding decisions are made with tax dollars each year. The documents were provided to The Gazette by the City of Emporia.
The $52 million proposed budget is spread out over a number of funds, including the Convention and Tourism Fund. The Convention and Tourism Fund — which is funded by the city’s transient guest tax — has a budget authority of a little more than $1 million in 2020.
Requests for funds come from a number of non-profit organizations including the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Emporia Main Street and the Emporia Arts Council. This year, the commission has also decided to allocate some of those funds to William Lindsay White Auditorium for repairs and restoration.
“Since the W.L. White auditorium is often so busy with basketball games and other events, we’re going to start diverting some of that money into repairs and maintenance,” Commissioner Bobbi Mlynar said. “It definitely plays a role in bringing in tourism.”
The CVB has requested $365,000 this year, a $5,000 increase from its request for 2019. The organization receives 100 percent of its funding from the city to promote local events and provide maps, guides and brochures to tourists. Its “sole purpose” is to “market this city to increase visitor traffic,” according to records obtained by The Gazette.
Non-profit organizations seeking appropriations are required to submit a copy of form 990 from the Internal Revenue Service or a copy of a current tax return. Other documentation required for applications includes a current budget, a letter verifying 501(c)(3) status or articles of incorporation, a statement discussing how the funding will be used to match federal, state or other governmental funding and other organization-specific information.
“We want to make sure we’re getting the most out of our transient guest tax money,” Mlynar said.
Two for-profit organizations also receive funds from the transient guest tax funds.
Dynamic Discs and Dirty Kanza Promotions have again requested money to help them finance Emporia’s two largest tourism events. Due to the success of those events, Mlynar said the city has enacted more extensive reviews of those applications.
DK Promotions has requested $25,000 to go toward promotion of its 2020 event as well as the promotion of Emporia as a cycling destination. The city also provides approximately $30,000 worth of services during the Dirty Kanza, between utility services and emergency services.
According to documents received by The Gazette, DK’s application estimates that the event generates more than 12,000 visitors from around the world and estimates the acquisition of more than $3 million annually in tax revenue for the city.
Dynamic Discs has requested $30,000 from the city for the 2020 Glass Blown Open, and an additional $10,000 for support of the 2020 PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships. According to documents received, Dynamic Discs claims to run a deficit of $39,000 for the GBO and $5,500 for the junior worlds event.
DK Promotions’ application includes detailed budgeted information and tax information, along with a detailed expense report. Dynamic Disc did not provide as much detail in its application, but provided an expected budget for the amounts requested.
Mlynar said both organizations are required to provide profit-and-loss info related to their requests.
Mayor Jon Geitz told The Gazette last week that, because Dynamic Discs was asking for a specific event, it was not required to include a more detailed application.
“We’re not funding the operation,” he said. “Some of these — we fund the operations of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. So, I would say that is a little bit different.”
Mlynar said it is important to note that transient guest tax funds cannot be used to fund anything that is not related to tourism. That means the funds cannot be used to repair streets, water lines or other city utilities.
“The transient guest tax fund, which funds the Convention and Visitors Bureau, is by statute devoted to tourism and convention,” Mlynar said. “You don’t have options to divert the money on that fund. It’s kind of like the alcohol fund. We get money back on the alcohol fund, but it can only be used for alcohol and drug treatment and prevention programs. Some of those funds are tied up to where we don’t have much wiggle room on what we can do.”
Mlynar said city commissioners have been discussing how they might start to “wean” the for-profit organizations off of city appropriations.
“We’re trying to look to see how we can maybe wean away the for-profits,” Mlynar said. “We’ve talked about that for several years and have not yet come up with an equitable solution, because they are so significant to our transient guest tax.”
Geitz said the city also looks at those appropriations as potential returns on investment.
“Our major events are funded through our convention and tourism tax,” he said. “Our big events are some of our biggest suppliers of that additional tax. During one of those events, there’s not a hotel in Emporia to be had. There’s arguments on both sides. There’s arguments saying we’re already making sizable donations to those events. There’s an argument that, if the event goes away, some of the revenue goes away and, all of a sudden, you’re having discussions of return on investments. We have not made decisions to start making reductions at this point.”
A public hearing on the 2020 budget is set to take place during the city’s next action session, which will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Municipal Courtroom.
