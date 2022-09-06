Artists, dancers and more will take the stage next week when the Emporia Arts Council brings Artrageous to Emporia State University's Albert Taylor Hall.
ARTRAGEOUS, "a troupe of world-class and multi-talented dancers, singers, recording artists, actors, and musicians hailing from the high desert of New Mexico," brings visual art pieces to life "with music, dance, and audience participation.
Their high energy, interactive performance is a combination of arts and music "into one electrifying, energizing, get-up-and-dance, Artrageous experience. Stunning visual art pieces are created making lines and shapes on giant canvases while the audience is intrigued to guess what each painting will become."
The show is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12.50 for youth. Purchase tickets at the Emporia Arts Centers located at 815 Commercial St., or online at emporiaksarts.org.
