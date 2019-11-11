The Emporia Gazette
Match Day 2019 is underway at the Flinthills Mall.
All day until 7 p.m. today, local residents can contribute to one of 25 charitable organizations from throughout the region. Donations will then be matched by the Clint Bowyer 79 Fund; E.L. & Irene Hopkins Foundation; Jane & Bernard Reeble Foundation; Preston Family Trust; Trusler Foundation; and the WS & EC Jones Testamentary Trust Bank of America, N.A. Trustee through the Emporia Community Foundation.
To donate, visit the Flinthills Mall or go to emporiamatchday.com.
