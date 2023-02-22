A jury trial set to begin next week for one of the six men accused of murdering Jesus Avila in 2017 has been turned into a July 13 hearing instead.
Alan Alanis had a pretrial hearing Wednesday afternoon in Lyon County District Court in Judge Lee Fowler's courtroom. He charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery, arson, interference with law enforcement and burglary.
The hearing is set for 2 p.m. July 13 in courtroom 4.
Alanis is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, arson, aggravated robbery and other charges in Avila’s death. He maintains his innocence of the charges.
Six suspects were charged with Avila’s death. One of them, Armando Nunez, is now in prison after reaching a plea bargain on lesser offenses. Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde reached an undisclosed plea deal in April 2022. Andrew Granada and Jovan Pecina will appear for status conferences in May 11.
The alleged gunman, Samuel Garcia, will next appear in court on May 4 for his arraignment.
Granado and Pecina both testified against accused gunman Samuel Garcia during a preliminary hearing on Oct. 31. Granado, Pecina, and Garcia, along with Alan Alanis, Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde and Armando Nunez, had been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Avila, who was found with two gunshot wounds to the back of the head in a burned car in Sept. 2017.
Arrests were made in Aug. 2021.
