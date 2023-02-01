An Emporia man who was arrested last summer is due in court Wednesday afternoon on two new counts of raping a 13-year-old.
Prosecutors say Dennis Torrence Jr., 37, attacked the teenager twice. The first occurrence was the weekend of January 21-22, followed by another alleged rape last Wednesday or Thursday.
Torrence is charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child in each attack, along with the two counts of rape.
Torrence was free on bond after he was arrested last June on a domestic battery charge. It was not immediately clear if that case and the latest one are connected in someway.
Court records show Torrence refused to go to Lyon County District Court Monday for a pretrial conference in the battery case, after he was arrested for rape hours earlier.
Torrence has a long criminal record of violence in Lyon County, dating from an aggravated assault plea in 2005.
A preliminary hearing for Torrence in the rape case already is scheduled for Thursday, February 16.
(1) comment
13 years old? Twice? Lock him up, throw away the key.
