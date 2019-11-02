Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Thursday

Traffic stop, 1400 Lawrence St., 12:54 p.m.

Non-injury accident, Industrial Rd. and W. 18th Ave., 1:16 p.m.

Dangerous animal, 600 Lawrence St., 2:21 p.m.

Abandoned vehicle, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 5:18 p.m.

Protection order violation, Address and time redacted

Domestic disturbance, Address and time redacted

Pedestrian hit and run, 2900 Eaglecrest Dr., 7:25 p.m.

Animal problem, 1300 Merchant St., 10:32 p.m.

Friday

Non-injury accident, E. 8th Ave. and Sylvan St., 1:09 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, Address and time redacted

Welfare check, Address and time redacted

Arrest warrant, 200 E. 6th Ave., 7:46 a.m.

Sheriff

Thursday

Injury accident, 1300 I-35, 8:17 a.m.

Lost property, Emporia, 3:41 p.m.

Lost property, Emporia, 4:26 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Thursday

Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 9:11 a.m.

Courts

Jessica Saavedra, 731 Garfield St., Careless driving, No driver’s license, Oct. 29

Charles Davis, 719 Walnut St., Suspended driver’s license, Oct. 29

Nicolas Dikin, 1002 Union St., Public urination, Oct. 30

Aaron Scott, 2514 Apple Dr., Following too close, Oct. 30

Brenton Hastert, 928 Topeka St., Failure to yield, Nov. 1

Daniel Renteria-Lara, 1220 Grand St., No driver’s license, Nov. 1

James Brown, 206 W. 10th St., Leroy, Kansas, Domestic battery, Nov. 1

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday — Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

