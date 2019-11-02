Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Traffic stop, 1400 Lawrence St., 12:54 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Industrial Rd. and W. 18th Ave., 1:16 p.m.
Dangerous animal, 600 Lawrence St., 2:21 p.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 5:18 p.m.
Protection order violation, Address and time redacted
Domestic disturbance, Address and time redacted
Pedestrian hit and run, 2900 Eaglecrest Dr., 7:25 p.m.
Animal problem, 1300 Merchant St., 10:32 p.m.
Friday
Non-injury accident, E. 8th Ave. and Sylvan St., 1:09 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, Address and time redacted
Welfare check, Address and time redacted
Arrest warrant, 200 E. 6th Ave., 7:46 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Injury accident, 1300 I-35, 8:17 a.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 3:41 p.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 4:26 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 9:11 a.m.
Courts
Jessica Saavedra, 731 Garfield St., Careless driving, No driver’s license, Oct. 29
Charles Davis, 719 Walnut St., Suspended driver’s license, Oct. 29
Nicolas Dikin, 1002 Union St., Public urination, Oct. 30
Aaron Scott, 2514 Apple Dr., Following too close, Oct. 30
Brenton Hastert, 928 Topeka St., Failure to yield, Nov. 1
Daniel Renteria-Lara, 1220 Grand St., No driver’s license, Nov. 1
James Brown, 206 W. 10th St., Leroy, Kansas, Domestic battery, Nov. 1
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday — Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
