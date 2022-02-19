Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Newman Regional Health is experiencing a continued nursing shortage with more open positions than ever at the facility.
With burnout, compassion fatigue and nurses aging into retirement already decreasing the nurse pool, staffing issues have been exacerbated by the ongoing stress of the pandemic. Interim Chief Nursing Officer Jim Reineke said, as of press time, Newman Regional Health had more than 30 open nursing positions across its entire facility, with many of those positions being covered by contract staff. That, Reineke said, is “a higher number than historically seen” at the hospital.
“Throughout the pandemic, similar to other facilities, we have had a higher number of contract staff members who are here for shorter periods of time,” he said. “The contract nurses who have filled important roles on our unit-level care teams ... generally have experience across a variety of areas.”
Staffing issues are not special to Newman Regional Health. Some nurses have left the profession. Others have decreased their working hours as a result of the pandemic as a way to meet the needs of their families outside of the hospital. Reneike said that has only increased as the pandemic has progressed.
In Indiana, lawmakers have even endorsed a loosening of regulations on nursing education programs in hopes of increasing the number of new nurses and helping fill thousands of open jobs.
According to the Associated Press, the Indiana state Senate voted 48-0 on Thursday in favor of allowing nursing schools to increase enrollment and hire more part-time instructors if they have a high percentage of graduates passing the national nursing licensing exam. The House approved a similar version of the bill last month.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration told KSNT last month that the governor’s team was monitoring the issue closely.
“As COVID-19 cases have increased, Governor Kelly has closely assessed hospital capacity across Kansas,” a spokesperson told KSNT. “She and her staff have been in regular communication with health care leaders to determine actions the state can take to alleviate the issues at our hospitals stemming from the latest COVID-19 surge. The Governor is reviewing both short-term measures that can be implemented, as well as longer-term solutions that will require partnership with the legislature.”
Reneike said it was a multi-faceted issue. While some have chosen to leave or reduce hours, other issues are at hand. The hospital has continued to care for a larger number of patients “requiring close observation,” which has only enhanced the need for increases in staff at the facility. Despite those challenges, he said NRH’s nurses are generally doing well.
“The frontline staff have remained compassionate and positive despite the challenges the pandemic has brought, to include the continually changing status of supply availability and the high positivity rate in our local area,” he said. “The frequent changes mean the staff have come to expect new information every shift, which provides additional stress that was not necessarily there pre-COVID.”
“As the number of available staff decreases, there has been added complexity to staffing that requires constant adjustments and communication across the team,” he said. “There have been periodic incentives available for staff who voluntarily work additional shifts, however we also know that this support can be detrimental to work-life balance, and we want to minimize any ‘extra’ shifts as much as possible.”
But there may be hope on the horizon.
Emporia State University continues to house a growing and popular nursing program, graduating 47 nurses during fiscal years 2020 and 2021. That was up from 40 in fiscal year 2019. ESU had 171 nursing majors enrolled for the fall 2021 semester and another 133 in pre-nursing tract.
And interim department chair Mary Mitsui said there’s been a common theme with students coming into the program.
“I teach some of the beginning courses and on the second day of class I ask them to get together and groups and discuss the reasons for choosing nursing as the profession,” she said. “The answers they gave are pretty standard to what I’ve heard throughout the years.”
They want to serve and help people, she said. Oftentimes, students have been “exposed” to nurses or have family in the career. And they’ve been waiting to start their programs since the pandemic began.
“Students who were admitted for this semester have been planning on attending nursing school for at least two years prior,” Mitsui said. “Before students can be admitted they need to complete two full years of pre-requisite courses. The pandemic has not yet had much effect on the students’ decision to choose nursing or not choose nursing. We will see what happens as the pandemic wears on.”
Mitsui said she empathized with nurses who have made the decision to leave the profession over the last few years.
“Especially with COVID now, the trauma that nurses sometimes feel is exacerbated,” she said. “A lot of nurses are seeing a lot of death in the hospital setting — so much more death than they’re used to. ... It’s really created some trauma for them.”
But, she said it was important to note that it’s not just hospitals experiencing shortages, and ESU trains nurses to go into a variety of nursing fields.
“We’re seeing recruiters from those places, like nursing homes, come here to recruit our students,” Mitsui said. “Traveling nurses, visiting nurses — we’ve had all sorts of recruiters because it’s across the board, this shortage.”
Reineke said the projected increase in nursing school applicants and graduates was a positive sign.
“ ... smaller graduating class sizes recently and the increased need for nurses in all areas across the nation have exacerbated the shortage locally,” he said. “We are confident we provide a rewarding and professional practice environment right here in Emporia and are working hard to recruit new staff broadly and to keep graduates from the region right here ... utilizing the skills they gained in school to improve the health of our local communities all while providing care close to home.”
