Six new positives and one new recovery brought Lyon County's active COVID-19 cases up to 20, Wednesday, in Lyon County Public Health's latest data update.
Overall, there have been 4,230 positives since March 2020, including 4,126 recoveries and 84 deaths. One death was pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Two people were listed as hospitalized.
The county's report comes as the Associated Press reported that Kansas parents are refusing to have their sick children tested for the novel coronavirus to avoid the "hassle" of a positive test.
In Lyon County, three of the 20 active cases are for children between the ages of 1 - 11 and one was an infant under the age of 1.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children and teens who have COVID-19 symptoms should be tested immediately — "especially important if they have in-person in school, sports or jobs, so that anyone who may have been exposed can be alerted," the organization says. If they have COVID-19, they need to isolate for at least 10 days.
Public health officials have said for weeks that overall interest in COVID-19 testing is down, which is problematic because it makes it difficult to know how much of the virus remains in the community and prevent it from spreading by having people isolate.
But many don't want to deal with having their work and their children's schooling and activities disrupted by quarantining, said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine in the health policy department at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville.
"So they're saying 'Well, he's going to get over it anyway. Let's just not make the diagnosis, and we don't have to go through all that hullabaloo,'" Schaffner said. "That's beyond unfortunate. That's selfish. And it's not in the public interest, it's in your own narrow interest. It's not in your child's best interest."
Dr. Angela Myers at Children's Mercy said the hospital has seen a recent uptick in other viruses, including common colds and a couple of cases of respiratory viruses in the last week. She, too, is hearing that some parents are refusing COVID-19 testing, which concerns her.
"It is important to get tested if you have symptoms compatible with COVID-19 so that the appropriate actions can take place if positive," said Myers, division director of infectious diseases.
There is no vaccine yet for children younger than 16, though Children's Mercy is part of a national trial testing for one for younger kids. But many parents feel more secure now that vulnerable grandparents have been vaccinated and aren't as worried about their children getting sick, Stuppy said.
As of Tuesday, 37.66% of the county's population —or 12,501 people — have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, 10,116 people — or 30.5% — are fully vaccinated.
The county's partial vaccination total is slightly lower than the statewide percentage. Statewide, just 38.1% of residents were at least partially vaccinated as of Wednesday, which was up just 1.1 percentage points from a week ago. State data also shows that the number of cases rose from Monday to Wednesday by 645 to 308,510 and the number of deaths by eight to 4,978.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.