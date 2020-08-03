A friend recently shared a photo of their lush, bountiful basil plant, announcing it was due to become a pesto pasta that very night.
I was jealous.
My basil has been pretty puny. I’d have to harvest all four plants to make my usual pesto portion, which would leave none for the return journey!
Then I had an epiphany: make a smaller batch. My pandemic-fevered brain finally came through.
I harvested about a cup of basil leaves (I usually go for three or four). Since pine nuts are very expensive these days, I went for walnuts. I had half a box of farfalle and half a baked chicken breast. Looked like pesto chicken pasta for two, then.
If my basil ever decides to grow, I’ll make a big batch and freeze some in tablespoon-pods for winter stews, lasagnas and what-not.
I found some Miracle-Gro under the sink – I wonder if it expires?
Let’s get cooking.
Pesto Pasta for Two
1 cup of basil leaves
2 Tablespoons walnuts, chopped
1 Tablespoon garlic, minced (more or less to taste)
1/2 cup Parmesan or Romano cheese, grated, divided
Extra virgin olive oil
1 cup chicken, cooked
2 cups dried farfalle or other pasta
Salt and pepper to taste
Make the pesto by putting the basil, walnuts, garlic and 1/4 cup cheese in a food processor. Pulse until everything is well chopped, then process while slowly drizzling in olive oil until a smooth paste forms. Season with salt and pepper if desired, but as this is all the pesto that will be used, I saved seasoning for later.
Put the pasta on to boil, following package directions. If you have penne, use penne. Macaroni elbows or shells? Use elbows or shells. Pasta is designed for the sauce being used and this is a good one for non-spaghetti styles.
Shred or chop the precooked chicken. If you have beef, pork, or even some vegetables, you can use whatever you like. Steam the vegetables a bit first, so you won’t overcook the pasta later on.
When the pasta is barely al dente, drain it, saving a little bit of the liquid to cook with and return the pan to the heat. Add the pesto and chicken to the pot and stir it to incorporate.
Season to taste with salt and pepper. Now add a little bit of pasta water – a “splash” at a time, until the sauce reaches the consistency you like.
Divide the hot pesto pasta between two bowls and top with the remaining parmesan cheese. Dinner is served!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.