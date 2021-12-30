The Emporia Gazette
Another inaugural celebration has earned a spot on The Gazette’s 2021 Top 10 list. Our readers enjoyed the write-up on Emporia’s first Juneteeth celebration, which took place on June 19 at Eastside Memorial Park. The story made it to No. 2 for the year.
The celebration took place just two days after President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation passed in Congress to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Dozens of Emporians gathered to commemorate the events of June 19, 1865, when the final enslaved people in the United States learned that they had been emancipated more than two years earlier.
Don Carter, a co-host of the event alongside Jay Vehige, said that, overall, he was pleased with the group of people the Juneteenth celebration garnered.
“The turnout was awesome, and the thing that made it great was the voices that were heard today,” Carter said. “People got up and talked and shared their stories and just the learning and the togetherness and the diverse group that was here. And then it just kept growing and growing and more people came.”
As the festivities began, Carter informed the crowd that he hoped the day would be educational for everyone, including him. He said that Juneteenth has not been widely known, so much so that he hadn’t heard about it until a few years ago, but that he wanted to help the community learn and celebrate alongside him.
Toward that end, former Emporia State University professor Melvin Hale gave a virtual presentation on the history of Juneteenth and quipped that he is “the Juneteenth man” because June 19 is his birthday.
“Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day,” Hale said, explaining that not all Americans were free when the United States declared its independence from Great Britain in 1776.
He said that Juneteenth was not a celebration of the end of slavery, because slavery had been officially ended when President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863. Rather, Juneteenth celebrates the day that the last vestiges of disinformation from white enslavers were finally driven out.
Hale said that in the years following the Civil War, white communities generally believed that a commemoration of the end of slavery was unnecessary and that society should just move forward and not remind itself of the sins of the past.
However, he said that celebrating Juneteenth was important to remember the past, honor the Black community’s advancement and continue the work of progress that began on June 19, 1865.
Alphonso Slappy is an Emporia man who has been about that work in the local community for a long time. He is the Eastside Community Group president, which was formed in 1999 to revitalize the Eastside Memorial Park, as it had become derelict while other parks in town were being developed.
Slappy said it was rewarding to see Emporia’s first Juneteenth celebration be held in the park that he had spent more than two decades working to revamp. However, he said that he hopes that Juneteenth becomes more than just another holiday on the calendar.
“We as people need to recognize the importance of it, you know, not that it’s another holiday that we can get out and do whatever, but yet as a holiday representing the culture as well as the changes and evolvement that has happened within the community,” he said.
He also said that Juneteenth is a time to recognize the contributions that Black people have made to this country for centuries.
“It goes in line of recognizing everybody that helped build this country, recognizing that it is necessary,” he said. “Each ethnic group that played a part in building, not only the nation, but Emporia, it shows out and gives everybody an opportunity to say, ‘Well, enough patience and enough time, you can help your culture evolve and have the recognition that’s necessary.’”
Over the years, the Eastside Community Group has considered holding Juneteenth celebrations, Slappy said, but after its annual Memorial Day barbecue that has always landed a few weeks before, the group was usually too tired to put something together.
“This [first Juneteenth event] is something that will stand out as a beginning, but I’m very sure with the committee they have here — the Juneteenth committee — and us as the Eastside Community Group, I think we can continue to have this goal,” he said.
As part of the celebration, the Rev. Larry Williams of St. James Missionary Baptist Church handed out the first Black Excellence Award to the Eastside Community Group for its “outstanding commitment to the community.”
Iona Moore, a retired USD 253 employee and an active member of leadership at St. James, also received a Black Excellence Award, although she was not able to be present at the Juneteenth celebration.
“It’s been about 27 years I’ve known her,” Williams said of Moore. “I call her my spiritual mother. We used to travel up and down the highway. We went to school and got our degrees together. This lady, she’s a very special and kind-hearted person. She will cry at the drop of a hat when she sees other people in pain and she wants to help it. She has a special, unique gift with young people in the community. She’s all about helping others and trying to get them in a better place in life.”
