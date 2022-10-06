Corrine J. Cole Frizell, 85, Olpe, Kansas, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Corrine J. Schmidt was born in Emporia, Kansas on November 2, 1936, the daughter of Leonard and Ida (Sterbenz) Schmidt. She married Donald L. Cole in Olpe, Kansas on January 8, 1955. He died December 19, 1994. On October 30, 2004, Corrine married Paul Frizell in Olpe. He died November 26, 2020.
She is survived by sons, David J. Cole (Debbie), Mike W. Cole (Lisa), and Joseph A. Cole (Carolyn), all of Olpe, Kansas, and Howard J. Cole (Jacque) of Strong City, Kansas; daughters, Donna J. Farr (Leslie) and Lori A. Krueger (Carl), of Olpe; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Cole; brothers, Duane and Daniel Schmidt, Olpe; sisters, Lillian Spellman, Emporia, Kansas and Ida Lynn Haag, Topeka, Kansas; thirty-six grandchildren, and forty-three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands; sons, Evan R. Cole and Cliff J. Cole; grandson, Cody J. Cole; step-son, Hunter Scott; brothers, Clarence, Ken, and Larry Schmidt; sisters, Leonarda Henderson and Donita Simon.
Corrine was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church and St. Ann’s Altar Society. She worked at Olpe High School as a head cook for many years. She loved to cook, travel, and play cards with her friends. She was one of the biggest sports fans and traveled for miles to watch her kids and grandkids play. Corrine was beautiful, pristine, and tough as nails and our family cannot imagine a world without her in it. We know heaven just got a whole lot brighter……and probably a whole lot cleaner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe, Kansas on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. The mass will be celebrated by Father Matt Nagle. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited at the church Friday evening at 7:00 P.M.
A memorial has been established with St. Joseph Catholic Church, contributions may be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
