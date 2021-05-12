Lyon County Public Health, in conjunction with USD 253, is holding a primary dose vaccination clinic from 9 - 11 a.m. Friday, May 21 at the Emporia Middle School.
Students ages 12 and older, along with members of the public, are eligible for the vaccine. There will be 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available.
"We are proud to be offering the Pfizer vaccine to our students as part of our larger efforts to beat COVID-19," the health department said in a written release. "Getting vaccinated is the best way to get our community and schools back to normal and allows students to play sports and do activities without the fear of quarantining after an exposure."
Students under 18 years old must have parental approval to receive the vaccine. To schedule a vaccination online, please visit publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard.
Public Health and Flint Hills Community Health Center are continuing to vaccinate individuals at the Health Center, located at 420 W. 15th Ave. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted.
FHCHC offers Moderna on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays during regular vaccination hours. On Tuesdays, the clinic is offering Johnson & Johnson.
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org
