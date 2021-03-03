Free COVID-19 testing is once again available in Lyon County thanks to a partnership between Lyon County Public Health, Flint Hills Public Health Department and GoGetTested.
GoGetTested is "the first end-to-end COVID-19 testing and results management solution in the country" according to the company, and its COVID-19 testing sites are FDA-approved.
The GoGetTested COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing site is located at the Flint Hills Community Health Center, located at 420 W. 15th Ave.
Testing is available 1 - 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, and 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday.
All tests are free of charge, regardless if individuals are uninsured. No ID required.
“It is our mission to help as many people as possible find easy, accessible COVID-19 testing sites and deliver quick, accurate results,” said WellHealth CEO Ahmad Gaber, one of the founding partners of GoGetTested. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we will continue working with community leaders like those in Lyons County, to help keep their residents safe.”
Residents can schedule their COVID-19 test online at GoGetTested.com, complete the saliva test in minutes at one of the testing sites and have their results delivered via text or email within a couple of days or less. All results are shipped to labs here in the state of Kansas to assist in supporting quick turnaround times.
To date, GoGetTested has delivered more than 150,000 COVID-19 tests with the ability to continue testing at a rate of tens of thousands per day. GoGetTested is currently serving residents in Kansas, Texas and South Carolina, and is expanding testing and vaccination across North America.
For more information on scheduling a test, visit www.gogettested.com.
