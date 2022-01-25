Karen M. Yost Jan 25, 2022 Jan 25, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Karen M. Yost of Emporia died January 23, 2022 at Newman Regional Health. She was 64.Private services will take place at a later date. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Karen M. Yost Funeral Emporia Arrangement Newman Regional Health Charter Date × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Shop Local Shop local businesses this Christmas season. Shop Local magazine has great gift ideas. READ NOW Real Estate Guide See what homes are for sale in the Emporia Real Estate Guide. Read Now Sallie Magazine Latest Edition of Sallie Magazine. READ NOW Emporia Living Magazine 2021 edition of Emporia Living Magazine. VIEW NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEmporia schools to halt remote access starting MondayTwo charges dropped against accused 102 mph driverESU Teachers College staff, faculty honored by peersLivestream planned of Mitchell murder trialUSD 253 adjusts schedule, cancels Wednesday classesMinor injuries reported after Saturday afternoon crashUPDATE: Man injured in hunting accidentJamie Lynn Jones-JarredDon W. LillEDITORIAL: Don't blame the schools Images Videos CommentedLyon County won't mandate masks amid COVID-19 surge (30)Should I give my child the COVID-19 Vaccine? Dr. Brown answers top questions for local parents (25)City may oppose end to grocery tax (18)With cases rising, public health looks to adjust COVID-19 response in 2022 (17)UPDATED: 19-year-old arrested after Nazi tagging left on Emporia businesses (16)Public Health reports nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases in Lyon County (14)Kansas Gov. Kelly’s $250 tax rebate is predictable, welcome — and dangerous, too (14)Lyon County COVID-19 cases increasing rapidly (12)Lyon County Public Health updates isolation, quarantine guidance (8)EDITORIAL: Don't blame the schools (7)Additional voter suppression laws unnecessary in new legislative session (7)Emporia man now charged with felony criminal damage after additional evidence found (6)UPDATE: Newton woman dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound (6)The Use of Critical Race Theory (6)Kansas governor proposes to set aside $600M, spend reserves (6)Manchin’s Mania (5)The next chapter: Walker announces sale of historic Emporia Gazette building (4)Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron' (3)Proposed congressional map would move Lyon County out of the Big 1st (3)County to purchase 3 new trucks (3)SOS Holiday Drive Success (3)Healthier Lyon County cancels COVID-19 testing clinics (3)Good Times rolls with customer surprises (3)Lyon County declares state of local emergency for COVID-19 (3)Lyon, Chase counties poised for possible move to 2nd district (2)More than 1,700 without power Saturday (2)Vickie K. Seastrom (2)Districts, dollars could dominate legislative session (2)New VP position ensures ESU focus on enrollment growth (2)Three arrested on drug charges after 'suspicious odor' call (2)Kona Panis signs with Team Dynamic Discs (2)Reading Post Office ruined by vandal (2)Hase named Tallgrass Preserve superintendent (1)Business owners, customers wrestle with inflation (1)UPDATE: Trial dates set for murder, rape suspects (1)At-home COVID tests now available for order (1)Gladys L. Ott (1)Rural brush fires ruled arson (1)Britney Spears 'is planning a comeback in 2022' (1)Mary Lou Nelson Penny (1)Don W. Lill (1)City approves bond refinancing for Fanestil Meats (1)Local COVID vaccination count below 60% (1)Kansas hospital runs out of ventilators as virus cases soar (1)Dorothy Irline Lucy (1)Trump endorses GOP's Schmidt in race for Kansas governor (1)Denise Yvonne Willey (1)EHS halts swim team activity due to COVID-19 (1)Sen. Marshall to hold local town hall (1)GOP map likely to hinder lone Democrat clears Kansas Senate (1)Denise Yvonne Willey (1)Burlington Northward: Watkins seeks new challenge as principal (1)Teachers at culture war front lines with Jan. 6 education (1)Accused Nazi tagger facing five counts (1)KDHE confirms Omicron variant in Lyon County (1)Madison schools returning as planned after COVID outbreak (1)COVID surge stops Chase County basketball (1)Cat burglar? Animal involved in police probe (1)Schreiber supports 'great benefit' of COVID shots (1)Wheeler passed over for Appeals Court (1)USD 253 adjusts schedule, cancels Wednesday classes (1) WAJK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.