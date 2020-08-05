Esther Marie Kelley of Emporia
passed away on Sunday, August 2,
2020 at her home. She was 99.
Marie was born on January
26, 1921 in Emporia, Kansas the
daughter of Charles M. and Esther
M. Thornton Fowler. She married
Gale W. Kelley on June 11, 1950 in
Emporia. He died on November 3,
2019 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: son, Larry
D. Kelley of Emporia; daughter, Cheryl A. Arb and
husband Dennis of Emporia; grandchildren, Jason
Arb and wife Renee, and Erica Spillman and husband
Lucas both of Emporia; great-grandchildren, Blaine
and Liam Arb.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband;
and sisters, Erma C. Rich and Wanda L. Gibbs.
Marie worked for Kansas Electric Power. She was
a member of the First Christian Church, D.F.W at the
church, Miriam Chapter of the Eastern Star and a 50-
year member.
She was a loving and caring daughter, wife, mom,
grandma and great-grandma. Affectionately known
as “granny go-go”, she was a busy homemaker and a
fantastic cook. She would start her day at 4 am and
wake us up to the smell of bacon cooking. When she
wasn’t busy in the kitchen, she would be watching her
grandchildren play or sit on the floor and let them hop
on the couch behind and help her put curlers in her
hair. She was the best at tucking you in for bed, with a
kiss on the forehead, followed by “sleep tight, don’t let
the bed bugs bite”. She wouldn’t let you leave without
a hug; she’d always have her arms open wide. And for
being such a little person, she gave the biggest hugs!
Marie will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.