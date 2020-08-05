Esther Marie Kelley

Esther Marie Kelley of Emporia

passed away on Sunday, August 2,

2020 at her home. She was 99.

Marie was born on January

26, 1921 in Emporia, Kansas the

daughter of Charles M. and Esther

M. Thornton Fowler. She married

Gale W. Kelley on June 11, 1950 in

Emporia. He died on November 3,

2019 in Emporia.

Surviving family members include: son, Larry

D. Kelley of Emporia; daughter, Cheryl A. Arb and

husband Dennis of Emporia; grandchildren, Jason

Arb and wife Renee, and Erica Spillman and husband

Lucas both of Emporia; great-grandchildren, Blaine

and Liam Arb.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband;

and sisters, Erma C. Rich and Wanda L. Gibbs.

Marie worked for Kansas Electric Power. She was

a member of the First Christian Church, D.F.W at the

church, Miriam Chapter of the Eastern Star and a 50-

year member.

She was a loving and caring daughter, wife, mom,

grandma and great-grandma. Affectionately known

as “granny go-go”, she was a busy homemaker and a

fantastic cook. She would start her day at 4 am and

wake us up to the smell of bacon cooking. When she

wasn’t busy in the kitchen, she would be watching her

grandchildren play or sit on the floor and let them hop

on the couch behind and help her put curlers in her

hair. She was the best at tucking you in for bed, with a

kiss on the forehead, followed by “sleep tight, don’t let

the bed bugs bite”. She wouldn’t let you leave without

a hug; she’d always have her arms open wide. And for

being such a little person, she gave the biggest hugs!

Marie will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

