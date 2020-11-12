Lyon County's active case count jumped to 404, Thursday, after public health officials took one day off from reporting for Veterans Day.
The new active case load includes 137 new positives and six new recoveries.
Overall, 1,707 cases have been reported in Lyon County since March, along with 1,261 recoveries and 41 deaths. One death certificate is pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Four patients are currently hospitalized.
Eight clusters accounting for 76 active cases are currently being reported across colleges and universities, schools, gatherings, long-term care, and health care facilities.
The Flint Hills Community Health Center was identified as a COVID hot spot Nov. 3 after five employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The health center is currently listed on KDHE's active cluster database.
KDHE also reported Newman Regional Health as a cluster site with eight active cases, however, representatives from the hospital told The Emporia Gazette they were seeking more information about why that classification had been made.
Hospital representatives said there were "no transmissions" occurring within the confines of their health care facility.
A third Lyon County institution — Emporia State University — is also listed on the database.
Kansas had a record daily average of 2,430 new confirmed and probable cases during the seven days that ended Wednesday, according state Department of Health and Environment data. The state also averaged a record 38 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations per day during that period, along with 18 new deaths a day.
Kansas has had more than 109,000 coronavirus cases, 4,200 hospitalizations and 1,200 deaths since the pandemic reached the state in early March, according to the health department.
State health officials blame the big surge in coronavirus cases on people being lax about wearing masks in public and still attending gatherings, including private family ones, such as birthday parties, baby showers and even informal get-togethers. They're worried that the state will see an even larger spike in cases after Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.