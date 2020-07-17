Emporia Community Foundation Executive Director Becky Jeppesen Nurnberg officially announced this year’s group of area Match Day participants during a meeting at the Lyon County History Center Friday morning.
The seventh edition of the event is currently set for Monday, Nov. 16 and will include participants such as Chase County’s C4 Food Pantry, Camp Alexander, the Chase Children’s Fund, the Chase County Historical Society and Museum, Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity, Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills, the Emporia Eastside Community Group, the Emporia Municipal Band, the Emporia Sertoma Club Miniature Train, Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter, Food for Students, Friends of the Emporia Public Library, Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, the Keep It a Safe Summer Taskforce, Lyon County Crime Stoppers, Main Street Mommas, Mount Mitchell Prairie Guards, the NYC Youth Association, Pioneer Bluffs, the Team Schnak Strong Fund, Twin Rivers Junior Shooting Sports, the Wade Barrett Memorial Fund and William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc.
The ECF received 38 applications for available positions. Organizations were required to have an operating budget below $150,000.
For the second year in a row, the event will have $60,000 in matching funds for the participating organizations. Funding partners include Clint Bowyer’s 79 Fund, the Hopkins, Reeble & Trusler Foundations, the Preston Family Trust and the WS & EC Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, N.A. Trustee. The matching funds are based on a prorated match and not a dollar-for-dollar match. The match percentage is calculated in proportion to the total amount raised.
“With everything that has been going on this year, a lot of nonprofits are struggling,” Nurnberg said. “So, there are definitely going to be people depending on what we do a little more this time around. The good news is that the Emporia community has always been extremely supportive and generous, and we’ll look for that to continue. This year’s donations will be even more important.”
At this time, the traditional in-person event at the Flinthills Mall is still scheduled as planned. Still the ECF is prepared to move forward with other options if necessary. Nurnberg said any official announcements on the matter won’t be made until the date moves closer.
“We’d really like to have everything done in person, but we’re ready to move forward with online giving,” Nuremberg said. “We established that about two years ago and it worked well for us. Regardless of what may change, those nonprofits should know that the ECF is fully behind matchday and will continue to support it. It might just look a bit different.”
Last year’s event generated over $286,000 for 25 participating organizations through donations, matching funds and additional prize money. Over the past six years, a total of $1.1 million has gone to 33 local nonprofits in the greater Emporia area thanks to the Match Day event.
For information about the 2020 ECF Match Day event, contact the Emporia Community Foundation at 620-342-9304, their website at www.emporiamatchday.com, or through their Facebook page.
