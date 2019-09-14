COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Emporia State volleyball team opened its stay in Colorado with a three-set sweep of the host Cougars at the Mountain Lion Invitational on Friday.
ESU took the sweep of UCCS with set victories by the score of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-23.
The Hornets then fell in a five-set thriller in their second match of the day, dropping a 10-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 10-15 decision to Angelo State on Friday afternoon.
Emporia State never trailed in the first set of the day, but UCCS jumped out to an early six-point advantage in the second. A 7-4 run tied the score, but a 6-0 run later on gave the Hornets a lead that never fully disappeared, though the two teams bounced through four consecutive ties before ESU scored the final two to secure the set.
There were 10 ties in the third, including at 23, but the Hornets scored the final two to grab the match.
ESU junior Mikayla Simons finished with a team-high 11 kills, while Shelby Innes led the Hornets with 17 digs and Emma Dixon dished out 32 assists
In the Hornets’ afternoon contest, it was Angelo State who commanded the first two sets, never trailing in the first and using a 10-1 run to push ESU to the side in the second.
Late in the third, ESU trailed 21-16 before rallying to take the lead, eventually claiming a 25-23 win.
The Hornets again came from behind in the fourth set, winning 25-22, and becoming the first team this season to take the Rambelles into a fifth.
Angelo State used an early 5-1 lead to take an advantage it wouldn’t give up in a 15-10 win over ESU in the final set.
Simons added 16 kills in the loss, while Aliyah Bernard added 15 kills. Innes had a match-high 23 digs and Dixon tallied 51 assists.
ESU resumes play at 10 a.m. Saturday against Arkansas-Ft. Smith in Colorado Springs.
Hornet soccer beats Midwestern State, 1-0
WICHITA FALLS, Tex. — The Emporia State women’s soccer team picked up its second straight 1-0 victory on Friday night when it defeated Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, Texas.
ESU took the lead early, getting an unassisted goal by freshman Mackenzie Dimarco in the 22nd minute. It was Dimarco’s second goal of the season, her first also being the decisive blow on Sunday against Lindenwood.
Sophomore keeper Jillian Patton finished with six saves as she has now tended goal in consecutive shutouts.
ESU will next play at noon on Sunday when it will face Texas A&M- Commerce in Commerce, Texas.
