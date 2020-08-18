Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat says an advanced ballot by mail application that went out to some voters over the weekend is a legitimate form, but the mailing was not sponsored or endorsed by the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.
“It was not endorsed by the Secretary of State’s office but it is the form that we use,” she said. “I have been getting a lot of calls because the form is not from my office. My phone’s basically been ringing off the hook.”
The letters were sent by the Center for Voter Information, a 501(c)4 organization that works to provide “even-handed and unbiased information about candidates and their positions on issues.” The letters state that county election officials in Kansas were encouraging voters to use mail ballots in the upcoming election.
Vopat said she always encourages people to vote, but the Center for Voter Information did not speak for her or the Secretary of State’s office.
“That’s typical during a presidential election,” Vopat said. “You’ll have different political action committees who will push out information like that, because they want people to vote or vote by mail or something like like that.”
Vopat stressed that the form provided by the Center for Voter Information is legitimate and those who did wish to fill it out, can do so comfortably. The letters included a postage-paid envelope addressed to the Lyon County Clerk’s Office. If people do request an advance mail in ballot, Vopat said she wants them to understand that will disqualify them from voting at the polls on election day.
“When you apply for a mail ballot, then you don’t have the option of going to the polling place and surrender that ballot to vote on the voting machines,” she said. “You lose that option and that’s a safety precaution because at that point when you enter the polling place, our books are going to show that you already voted a mail ballot. So, even if you carrying it with you the only option then is to vote a provisional ballot.”
Those who do choose to apply for a mail in ballot have several options to return in. Vopat recommends voting your ballot and dropping it back into the mail immediately.
“Do not delay,” she said. “We don’t want people to wonder whether we got their ballot back or not, so apply for the ballot if that’s what you want, vote and then get it back to us as soon as possible.”
Those who are worried about delays with the United States Postal Service can drop off ballots at the ballot box located underneath the canopy at the Lyon County Courthouse. Ballots can also be delivered to any polling site as well as the Lyon County Clerk’s Office any time until polls close on election day.
People can check the status of their mail in ballots online at myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview.
For questions about advance mail in ballots, call the clerk’s office at 341-3245 or visit lyoncounty.org/index/government/elected-offices/elections.
