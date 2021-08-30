The Emporia Gazette
Twenty-nine new positives and 14 recoveries brought Lyon County’s active cases to 167 Monday afternoon, signaling a continued increase in infection. There have been 383 new positives reported since Aug. 2.
Of the active cases, patients 23 and under make up 42%. Two patients are infants under one, 23 are ages 1 - 11, 16 are ages 12 - 17 and 29 are ages 18 - 23.
Public health reported that there have been 107 collective breakthrough cases since vaccinations began. Twenty-nine patients were vaccinated with Janssen, 55 with Moderna and 23 with Pfizer.
On Friday, the Emporia Public Schools District reported that 18 students had tested positive for COVID-19 during the week, including nine at the Pre-K - 5 level and nine at the grades 6 -12 level. Four teachers also tested positive: two at the Pre-K - 5 level and two at the 6 - 12 level. One new staff member was in quarantine due to school exposure.
There were 43 students on home quarantine due to school exposure (20 in grades Pre-K - 5 and 23 in grades 6 - 12), 82 students doing school-based modified quarantine (10 in Pre-K - 5 and 72 in grades 6 - 12) and 42 vaccinated students that returned to school after exposure.
On Sunday, the Children’s Hospital Association released a nationwide “plea to all Americans” signed by the presidents, CEOs and executive directors of the nation’s children’s hospitals.
“Children’s hospitals are on the frontline of care for kids, anchoring the pediatric safety net for the most vulnerable among us,” the association said in a ad that ran in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times. “Tragically, rising numbers of COVID-19 infections among children, surging cases of respiratory illnesses such as RSV, and the pandemics’s ongoing impact on mental health are pushing our children’s hospitals to capacity. Combined with significant hospital workforce shortages, the pediatric safety net for all children is being threatened in unprecedented ways.”
The letter, which is also signed by Children’s Mercy Kansas City’s Paul D. Kempinski, calls for all eligible populations to get vaccinated, mask wearing — especially in schools and during large gatherings — and adhering to social distancing and hand washing.
The Associated Press reported last week that “30 of the state’s 50 largest districts have mask mandates in place, with most passed in the last month during often heated meetings and protests. Those 30 districts educate a combined 262,585 of the state’s 476,435 public schoolchildren.”
USD 253 currently requires universal masking.
Several other smaller districts also have mandated masks as well, including Atchison and Wamego.
Gov. Laura Kelly is a proponent for mask-wearing in school and vaccinations. According to the AP, just 51.9% of all Kansans have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, compared to 61.1% nationally, state and federal data shows.
Most of the mandates, including those in Wichita, Olathe and Shawnee Mission, require masks for all students. A handful, the AP said, only require masks for students who are too young to be vaccinated.
Remaining mask-free is proving challenging. In the 1,400-student Wellington district in south-central Kansas, schools were shuttered and sports practices canceled starting Friday. The move comes after there were at least 40 positive cases in the first eight days of school, and outbreaks were identified in three of the district’s six buildings. Positive numbers were continuing to rise as the district tested close contacts, including more than 200 students on Thursday alone, the district said in a statement.
