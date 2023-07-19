“Para Tu Salud” Spanish Language Health Fair is set to provide information on health programs and services for the Spanish speaking community.
Emporia Spanish Speakers is working with community partners to present the “Para Tu Salud,” Spanish language health fair. The event will take place on Sept. 24 from noon - 5 p.m. in the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
“By understanding Hispanics/Latino health traditions and cultural beliefs, health providers can build trust and strategies to better connect within the community,” said board chair Yahaira Ibarra. “I am proud that we can all come together to continue to make a difference and fight the barriers for proper healthcare access.”
Representatives from area health and wellness organizations will be on hand with information about their programs and services. There will also be preventative health screenings available for attendees as well as informational presentations. The fair is free to attend.
“Newman Regional Health is proud to be alongside other community health providers for this Health Fair,” said Newman Regional Health’s Director of Business Development Steven Bazan. “Events and partnerships like this illustrate Emporia’s bright future and demonstrates the unity our community deserves from their healthcare institutions.”
“We continue to focus on the value the Spanish speaking/English as a second language population brings to our community. Outside the culture, friendships, and business, we hope to develop and build something that provides not only an education and resource on health; but an opportunity to serve and continue to develop strong relationships in our community,” added Lucas Moody, Development Director at Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness.
Anyone with programs and services geared towards improving health and well-being can sign up to be an exhibitor. Potential exhibitors are encouraged to sign up at emporiaspanishspeakers.com.
