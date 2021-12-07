Emporia First Friday encourages local holiday shopping The Emporia Gazette Dec 7, 2021 Dec 7, 2021 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 15 Carolyn Van Syoc buys two of Dave Leiker’s photos. Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette Dave Leiker sells his small photographic prints while Cheryl Unruh offers her books for sale. Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette The third floor of the Lyon County History Center was busy with artists displaying their work Friday night. Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette Charlotte Nickel, right, talks to patrons about her paintings. Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette Many artists had tables to show and sell their work and different mediums. Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette The Emporia State University Chorale provided Christmas carols as entertainment at the Art Center during the Art Walk Friday evening. Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette Glass pieces on display and for sale at the Arts Center. Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette Handmade knit caps for sale at the Art Center. Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette Jerilynn and Duane Henrickson selling books and cards from the Doodles and Jots table during the Art Walk Friday evening. Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette Wade Smith, art teacher at West Franklin High School in Pomona, sell his pottery at the holiday art sale Saturday. Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette Rhonda Denney Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette Charlotte Nickel showing her art. Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette Charlotte Nickel relaxes between customers at the art sale. Jan Buckman/Special to The Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Emporia GazetteShoppers and art walkers headed downtown for the December Emporia First Friday Art Walk last week. Holiday shopping was a hit with unique gifts to be found at each location. 