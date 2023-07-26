Lee Alvin Smith died Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the Healthcare Resort of Kansas City. He was 90.
He was a veteran and also was the high school principal at Tonganoxie USD464.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Hartford United Methodist Church. Quisenberry Funeral Home has the arrangements.
