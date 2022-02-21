Roberto Sanchez, 62, of Emporia, Kansas died Friday, February 18, 2022 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Roberto was born May 31, 1959 in Chihuahua, Mexico the son of Anselmo Solano and Maria Del Refugio Sanchez. He enjoyed playing and listening to music, riding his bike and lifting weights. Roberto was a member of the St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
On June 20, 1987 Roberto married Rose Marie Rodriguez in Emporia. She survives. Other survivors include step-son, Andrew Rodriguez of Emporia; step-daughter, Natalie Rodriguez of Emporia; brothers, Pedro Rodriguez of El Paso, Texas, Jorge Rodriguez of Juarez, Mexico; sisters, Andrea Rodriguez of Juarez, Ana Rodriguez of Juarez, Norma Rodriguez of Chihuahua, Estela Hurtado of Deming, New Mexico; 6 step grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The Rosary will be recited 10:30 A.M. Monday, February 21, 2022 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Emporia. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 21, 2022 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Father Daniel Coronado will be the Celebrant. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine’s Catholic Church and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
