Ten new positives and eight recoveries were reported with Lyon County Public Health's latest COVID-19 update, Tuesday afternoon, bringing the number of active cases to 74.
Overall, 1,253 cases have been reported since March, including 1,138 recoveries and 40 deaths.
One person is hospitalized.
Health officials have reported four active clusters in the county, including one cluster associated with a gathering.
That cluster accounts for six cases overall. All cases are active at this time.
Two active clusters are associated with schools, accounting for nine cases and six active cases.
Colleges and universities now have three active cases out of 72 total cases.
The state health department reported Monday that Kansas has had 78,676 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases since the pandemic reached the state in early March, up 2,446 from only Friday. The state also is reporting 976 COVID-19-related deaths.
Nursing homes are facing an increasing strain combatting the coronavirus as cases rise statewide and residents and families grow distressed about limits on visits. The state health department reports 250 clusters associated with long-term care, accounting for more than 3,800 cases of COVID-19, along with 440 deaths.
Please people, stop getting infected and stop spreading infections. Trump just announced the pandemic is over. So please stop spreading infections and making the numbers go up. You're making Trump look like he doesn't know what he is talking about.
