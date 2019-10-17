Charles Heberling died Thursday October 10, 2019, in hospice care Topeka, Kansas. He was 79.
No services are planned at this time. The family has the arrangements.
It is hard to argue with those users you mentioned since they have not read a nonfiction book since high school.
Still, the transparent statement from USD253 would have been that the cost would be 9.5 mils instead of 12 mils.
Well, Giefer isn't wrong. I'd venture to say that most people don't understand how these agreements are set up.
I forgot to mention, USD253 announced earlier this week that we aren't looking at a 3 mil increase, it's more like 0.5 mil.
