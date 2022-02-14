WICHITA - Mack Eugene Robinson, 90, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022.
He was born February 15, 1931 to Mack and Eva (Rumford) Robinson in Emporia, KS. Mack graduated from Emporia High in 1948 & Emporia State College in 1956. He retired from the USAF after 26 years of service and the DOD Civil Service after 24 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 sisters; and a grandson.
Mack is survived by his wife of 70 years, H. Jean Phillips Robinson; son, Michael (Becky) Robinson of Colorado Springs, CO; daughters, Megan Robinson of Udall, KS and Melissa (Hervey) Carraway of Wichita; KS; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ruth Jaggard of Olathe, KS; and many more relatives and friends.
Memorial Service will be held at 3 pm, Monday, February 21, 2022 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Livestream available at
