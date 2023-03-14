“What. Are. You. Doing. This is crazy, Tyler. If you submit this for publication, you’ll isolate yourself from others and be subjected to criticism from both people who you love and respect as well as from those who already don’t like you.”
“But what if I remain silent? Will anyone else express these thoughts publicly? Will anyone else speak up?”
I’ve been debating with myself for weeks. I guess you now know which side won.
There has perhaps been more negative press and critique of ESU these past seven months than at any time in its history. Roger Heineken, please correct me if I’m wrong.
Let me start this opinion piece here. Many people whom I love and respect have been impacted by the University’s realignment and decision to utilize a Kansas Board of Regents policy allowing the University to terminate tenured faculty. Some of my best teachers have lost their jobs. Some of my favorite people are no longer employed by my alma mater.
I majored in secondary education with two teaching fields: social sciences and language arts. Both departments have been impacted. I was active within University life as an undergraduate. I worked for the University for eleven years in a role that touched virtually every area of campus. It hurts that good people have lost their jobs. It sucks that good programs will no longer exist. What good could possibly come?
So let me start there. This is personal to me. This is hard. This has not been and is not easy.
CAUTION. WARNING. Unpopular Opinion Directly Ahead.
I think what’s happening at ESU is for the better.
There you go. Hate on me. I said it. It’s not fun for me to say it, but it is my personal truth.
The University’s enrollment has suffered greatly these past several years. Funding for higher education is more and more reliant on enrollment, both in Kansas and beyond. The decisions that the University is making now probably needed to be made years ago; however, both KBOR and University leadership have deemed now to be the right time to act.
Further, the needs of those in business, public life, and education have changed. Academic programs have to adapt to fit those needs. The same will not suffice. Change is needed. Some programs need to be phased out or reimagined while new programs need to commence.
Professor tenure has been deemed under attack with the recent personnel changes. I’m not an expert on tenure, but I believe the heart of tenure rests in protecting academic freedom and freedom of speech. However, I don’t see how tenure applies to making personnel changes in response to market trends, enrollment patterns, and to ensure an optimal organizational structure. Could administration use these business reasons to justify firing unpopular faculty or faculty who “rock the boat” too much? Probably so. However, in ESU’s case, the data supports that changes were made for business-only reasons.
The ESU Foundation has also faced criticism during this process. It’s easy to look at a report that says the Foundation manages almost $80M and assume the University should not have money problems.
And yet that assumption is erroneous.
Money given for the endowment and managed by the Foundation has been given by donors - both individuals and families - who put stipulations in place for their funds to be used. These stipulations may be for scholarship dollars directed towards certain majors or for specific facility or equipment needs. Over 2,000 separate funds are tracked at the Foundation and virtually all of them have donor-directed criteria. The donor and Foundation agree to abide by certain terms when these gifts are made and funds are created. These dollars are not general use or undesignated funds.
It’s also easy to criticize that “only” $2.77M of that endowment was given back to the University last year. That amount seems low, right?
Consider this: endowments are meant to last forever. How do they do this? By spending a sustainable percentage annually and continuing to invest the rest. A percentage of the endowment’s value is spent while the rest remains to be reinvested for growth.
The Foundation’s current spending policy distributes 3.5% of a 12-quarter rolling average annually to the University and its students for the donor-designated purpose. This allows for long-term average market gains of 7% to be partially returned to the University and then partially reinvested so that future awards keep pace with normal inflation, which varies between 2-3% in normal years (note: we are not in normal times).
The Foundation also uses part of the earnings to pay their staff and expenses. Little to no University funds are given to the Foundation for basic operations (salaries, benefits, and expenses).
So, has the University done everything right during this process? No. Not in my opinion. The University seemingly either ignored or failed to identify the problems they are working to solve as adaptive challenges requiring adaptive leadership as taught by the Kansas Leadership Center.
Perhaps University leadership approached the problems from a triage perspective, which requires the use of more authority-based tactics and fewer adaptive leadership skills, at least at the beginning stages?
Regardless, more communication - and much more transparency - could have been provided. The University, specifically its executive team, could have planned more opportunities for direct engagement with the community in general.
However, the need for better communication doesn’t mean that the decisions made are not the right ones to move the University forward towards a better future.
Although these changes are personal and hard, the best path forward is for each of us to partner with the University and find ways to make the changes successful. Examine the remaining areas and areas earmarked for re-investment. Find programs you can support. Support both faculty and staff impacted by the cuts as well as faculty and staff who remain at ESU. Advocate for the success of the University and encourage people to come to ESU - as faculty, staff, and students.
Always remember that the City, County, and University all win when we support each other. The City and County win when ESU wins. So let’s make ESU a winner. Get out of the trenches, meet in the middle, communicate, and move forward.
Rest assured, there is damage that needs repaired. Trust has been breached. Healing and forward movement will take time, transparency, and engagement. It will take leaning into the University’s core values of excellence, respect, responsibility, and service. It will take leadership - adaptive leadership. For the sake of our University and community, let’s hope - no, let’s ensure - that it does happen. The future of our University and community need you to be committed to a better, brighter future.
