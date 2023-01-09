Perry Edwin Rubart, formerly of Ulysses, Kansas, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was 91.
He served in the Army. He worked for Mobil Oil, owned and operated Mobil Oil Bulk Distributors, Perry’s Tire and Supply and the Rusty Windmill antiques store, he was also part owner of The Peddler’s Inn and Southwest Kansas Bank.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm on January 13, 2023 at the Ulysses Church of Christ. Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.