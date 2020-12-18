The Kansas Department of Revenue has closed its Emporia Driver's License Office, 1640 Industrial Road, #129, for suspected COVID-19 exposure. The office will reopen on Dec. 28 due to low-staffing.
The Emporia Driver's License Office is closed until after Christmas due to a suspected COVID-19 exposure.
The Kansas Department of Revenue announced Friday the office, located inside the Flinthills Mall, was set to reopen on Dec. 28 due to low-staffing.
"KDOR follows the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning guidelines," the agency said in a written release. "To protect patient privacy, no further details will be released."
The agency is "attempting" to contact customers to reschedule appointments, however if an appointment is still needing to be rescheduled, customers should email the Emporia office at KDOR_EmporiaDL@ks.gov.
KDOR recommends and encourages using iKan — the state’s official mobile driver’s license renewal system — for driver’s license renewals. iKan is available from the Apple App and Google Play stores or by visiting iKan.ks.gov. By statute, some restrictions apply.
Under Governor Laura Kelly's Executive Order 20-66, all driver's license and identification cards with expiration dates of March 12, 2020 - Jan. 26, 2021, are extended and must be completed by Jan. 26, 2021.
