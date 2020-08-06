Emporia City Commissioners approved an incentive compliance agreement between the City of Emporia and S&S Quality Meats and Smoots Enterprises during a Wednesday afternoon action session.
The agreement is related to plans to expand the Fanestil Meats facility at 4200 W. Highway 50. Owner Dan Smoots said the company plans to invest $8.42 million into the expansion, which will move all of its production from its current facility on S. Highway 99.
“It’s been a long time getting here and we’re pretty excited about it,” he said, adding that once construction begins he was looking at a 12 month timeline.
Mayor Danny Giefer said it was exciting to see the expansion coming to light. The flooding issues at the S.Highway 99 facility have been a longtime issue, he said, and this is a project he has been working on since he joined the city commission.
“I think I’ve seen people with tractors hauling employees out there,” he said.
“Thank you for continuing to invest in our community,” Commissioner Jon Geitz added.
Commissioners also reviewed and approved the allocation of SPARK funding.
City Consultant Jim Witt and city staff have been working with commissioners over the last two study sessions on potential projects, and a tentative list of projects was approved during a special session July 29.
Witt said the city needed to approve the allocations so the list could be sent to the Lyon County Commission to be included in an application to the state. The application needs to be submitted by Aug. 17. Projects, he said, should be impacted by COVID-19 in some way in order to qualify for SPARK funding.
The commission also:
F Approved an ordinance to rezone 210 S. Lawrence St. from general commercial zoning to public use for potential development. The land is owned by USD 253 and will be used for the new early childhood center.
F Approved an ordinance and application to vacate a portion of County Road K as part of the Airport Runway extension project.
F Accepted a permanent drainage easement between the city and Sara Kelley in the Walnut Grove cul-de-sac.
F Approved an ordinance for a planned unit development at 2910 W. Hwy. 50.
