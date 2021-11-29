An Emporia man was seriously injured following a two-vehicle wreck northeast of Emporia Monday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of N. Highway 99 and Road M, where early reports indicated a small pickup truck had collided with the back of a semi-truck and trailer. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, 56-year-old Kevin Larry Stock, of Emporia, was traveling southbound on Hwy. 99 in a 2001 Chevy S10 pickup when he struck a 2005 Freightliner driven by Mark Duane Tonn, 62, of Mount Hope, Kan.
Stock was trapped inside of the pickup and required extrication before he was transported to Newman Regional Health.
Tonn was not injured.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
