The Emporia Community Foundation announced Wednesday that 35 area organizations have been invited to the participate in the 2023 Emporia Area Match Day, with a record-setting match pool of $175,000.
In 2022, the Emporia Area Match Day awarded $501,865.62 to 28 participating organizations including $70,000 in matching funds and additional local sponsorships. The effect of the Emporia Area Match Day over the last nine years has been significant with over $2.3 million donated to 48 smaller non-profits in the greater Emporia area.
The 35 charitable organizations invited to join in the 2023 event are:
- Arvonia Historic Preservation Society
- The Baby Closet of Emporia, Kansas
- Camp Alexander
- Chase County Care & Compassion, Inc.
- Chase County Historical Society & Museum
- Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity
- Emporia Children's Choir
- Emporia Eastside Community Group
- Emporia First Friday Art Walk
- Emporia Municipal Band
- FEAS dba Flint Hills Animal Advocates
- Food for Students
- Friends of the Emporia Public Library
- FUMC School Supply Project
- Greenwood Preservation Society
- Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow
- House of Morrow
- Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters serving Lyon County
- Latimer Lutheran Church Preservation Fund
- Lyon County Crime Stoppers, Inc.
- Lyon County Historical Society
- Main Street Mommas
- Mount Mitchell Prairie Guards
- Newman Regional Health Volunteers
- NLC Youth Association
- No Coast Film Fest
- Olpe Downhome
- Pink Gravel Fund
- Pioneer Bluffs
- Project Playscape
- Red Rocks: William Allen White
- Community Partnership, Inc.
- Strong City Preservation Alliance
- Team Schnak Strong Fund
- Vernon H. Buck VFW Post 7957
- Wade Barrett Memorial Fund
Forty applications were submitted for the Match Day Committee’s consideration in March, chaired by ECF Board member, Ruth Wheeler. Organizations must have an operating budget below $175,000 and be in one of the seven counties served by the ECF. The applicants are evaluated as to their mission, budget, projects/programs, and the number of people served among other aspects.
The Match Day Committee thanks the following generous matching fund donors: the Antes Charitable Family Fund; the Clint Bowyer 79 Fund; the ECF Fund for the Future; the Emporia Masonic Lodge No. 12, A.F. & A.M.; Joyce French; the Gilpin Family Fund; the WS & EC Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, N.A. Trustee; the Laurent Charitable Family Fund; the Fred and Paula Neuer Fund; the Preston Family Trust; Merry and Charles Rayl; the Jane and Bernard Reeble Endowed Fund; and the Trusler Foundation.
In addition, due to a partnership with the Kansas Association of Community Foundations, the Patterson Family Foundation announced a match program for community foundations in the communities they serve for up to $70,000 per award. The Emporia Community Foundation was one of the first to receive confirmation of $70,000 for matching funds for this year’s event.
For information about Match Day event activities call the Emporia Community Foundation at 620-342-9304, their website at www.emporiamatchday.com or the ECF Facebook page. As the date gets closer additional information will be provided.
