Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.