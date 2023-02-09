An Emporia woman was injured Thursday morning after she lost control on Highway 99 due to icy conditions.
According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Miller, 29-year-old Kathirine Hinkle was heading north in the 100 block of K-99 when she lost control of her 2015 Subaru Forester due to ice on the roadway at 7:42 a.m. Her vehicle ended up in the east ditch.
Hinkle was alone in the vehicle and she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.
Miller said Hinkle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene. No citations have been issued at this time.
