Jewelene “Julie” (Hurst) Sissons was born in Emporia, Kansas on December 26, 1935, to Calvin and Malvina Hurst. She died March 26, 2022. She has lived in Green Valley, Arizona since 1998 and was well known as an avid walker with her straw hat and fast pace going to the book shop in the mall and around town. She loved reading and coffee and enjoying life. Her friends across the country surely will remember her infectious laugh.
Julie attended Emporia State University majoring in Physical Education before spending her career in the airline industry. She was a flight attendant (she would say she was a “Stewardess”) and teacher for classes of flight attendants at United Airlines, and worked for Texas International Airlines at the ticket counter in Denver, Colorado. She lived in many places including Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; Honolulu, Hawaii; Sun Valley, Idaho; Snowmass, Colorado; and Colorado Springs, Colorado. While on layovers as a flight attendant she enjoyed seeing the sights in whatever city she found herself. After her retirement, she moved back to Emporia to be near her parents, and then to Green Valley where her mother moved after the passing of her father.
She is survived by her brother, Leonard Hurst of Green Valley; sister, Arla Gregg of Kansas City, MO; niece, Jo Hurst of Green Valley; and nephew, Alan Hurst (Gina) of Richfield, UT; along with four great-nieces and one great-nephew and numerous great-great nieces and nephews.
No memorial services are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.