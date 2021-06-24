Mary Elizabeth Reese Niedfeldt died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego. She was 94.
She worked at the drug store in Wichita, the phone company in Topeka, and farmed.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Wells Creek Immanuel Faith Community Church. Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego has the arrangements.
