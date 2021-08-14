Special to The Gazette
Cabrina Enabnit, a student at Wichita State University, has been awarded a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood for the fall semester. She was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter HY of Emporia, Kansas.
Enabnit is pursuing a Master of Science degree in Special Education-High Incidence. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Ozark Christian College and a Master’s Degree in Library Science from Emporia State University. She is a Special Education teacher at Emporia High School.
She will be certified in that field with the completion of the Master’s Degree. She is also the mother of two high school daughters who will soon be attending college and have already begun taking college courses at Emporia State.
Enabnit was uniquely qualified for the grant that she was awarded. The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and/or their families.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.
Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada with close to 6,000 chapters, including five in Emporia.
More information is available about P.E.O. and its support for educational opportunity at peointernational.org. They also have a presence on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
(1) comment
I love these sorts of stories! Congratulations to Ms. Enabnit!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.