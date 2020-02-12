Clyde M. Bush, rural Admire, Kansas, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 88.
Clyde Marvin Bush was born at his parents home in rural Admire, Kansas on May 20, 1931 the son of Hartley Leonard and Vella Idyl (Armstrong) Bush. He married Lois Marie Giger at Admire, Kansas on May 24, 1951.
He is survived by his wife; and sons, Marvin (Terri) Bush, Admire, KS, Larry (Kathy) Bush, Kingman, KS; daughters, Diane (Ned) O’Mara, Emporia, KS, Sheryl (Tim G.) High, Marcellus, NY, Joyce (Lance) Miller, St. John, KS, and Phyllis (Scott) Smith, Lexington, SC; siblings, Elvin Bush, Eskridge, KS, Vesta Gwaltney and Mary (Charles) Beasterfeld, both of Topeka, KS; 8 grandsons, 9 granddaughters, 24 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren. His parents and a sister, Elsie, died earlier.
Clyde has been well known his entire life as a supporter of community and community events. He has supported his children and other members of the community in sporting events, concerts, plays and all sorts of other programs. He has been a supporter of community churches and their events.
Clyde has been a member of the Eskridge United Methodist Church, Eskridge, Kansas, for many years.
He lived 80 of his 88 years in the house in which he was born, and which has been in his extended family since it was built in the late 1800s. Waterloo Township has been the home of his family for at least 6 generations.
He attended school at the one room schoolhouse near his home, #107, high school in Eskridge and Admire.
His life’s work was farming. This included dairy farming, raising beef cattle and hogs. Horses were one of the parts of farming life that he enjoyed most of his life. The challenge of raising a variety of crops was an essential part of the life he lived. He enjoyed learning the history and workings of farming, as well as passing on the knowledge to his children and others.
His pride and joy encompassed his wife, Lois, the love of his life, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at the Eskridge United Methodist Church, Eskridge, Kansas on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Nancy Jacobson, of the church. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, north of Admire.
The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Memorials have been established with the Eskridge United Methodist or the North Lyon County Youth Assn. (Allen, KS) with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, KS 66801.
Condolences to the family may be sent online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
