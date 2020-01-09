The Emporia High girls wrestling team competed in three duals on Wednesday evening at the J.C. Harmon Mixer in Kansas City, Kan.
E-High wrestled against host J.C. Harmon, as well as Basehor-Linwood and Gardner
At 109, Evelin Geronimo won each of her matches by fall, while Sujeily Duran dropped each of her varsity matches at 116. Miranda Taylor won an 18-7 major decision in her first match, forfeiting her last two due to an injury. In the 130-pound weight range, Maddie Taylor was 1-1, winning about over J.C. Harmon’s opponent with a pin.
Gloria Perosa was 2-1 with a pair of wins by fall at 143 and Alexis Turpin was 1-2, earning a win by fall against her Gardner counterpart.
Kiana Flores-Delgado also was 1-2, while Trinity Ervin finished the day at 2-1 at 191, pinning her opponents from Basehor-Linwood and Gardner.
The EHS wrestling team will return to the mat on Saturday, when the girls travel to Blue Valley Southwest and the boys will compete in Dodge City.
