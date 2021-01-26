Celebration of Curtis’ Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at St. Mary, Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Russell. Visitation was held from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Monday, January 25, 2021 and 9:00 AM to Noon on Tuesday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary.
A Memorial has been established with the Russell Pride - Downtown Park. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.
Curtis’ surviving family include his wife of 33 years, Kristy of the home; daughters, ZoAnn Mader (Adam Carey) of Lindsborg, Kansas, Hayle Mader (fiancé Jackson Bjornstad) of Byrnesville, Missouri, and Emily Mader of the home; brother, Michael Mader (Brenda) of Topeka, Kansas; sisters, Robin Walters (Jon) of Katy, Texas and Cassie Karst (Kirk) of Russell, Kansas; mother-in-law, Arleene Kreier of Salina, Kansas; sister-in-law Patricia Kreier (Diane Branning) of Walton, Kansas; as well as nieces and nephews.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Raymond & Helen Mader and Waldo & Billie Landis; father-in-law, Rev. Robert Kreier; and brother-in-law, David Kreier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.