Jerry Michael Van Gorden, 73, of Overland Park, Kansas died Monday, November 29, 2021 at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Mike was born March 20, 1948 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Richard and Helen (Demler) Van Gorden. He was a graduate of Emporia State University and served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Mike worked as a Real Estate Agent and Broker in Emporia for 20 years and then as an analyst for the IRS for 20 years. He enjoyed golf, baseball, football and spending time with his family.
Mike married Ramona Mounkes in 1968 and they later divorced. On March 18, 2000 he married Ilene Hawkins in Overland Park. She survives of the home. Other survivors include: sons, Sean Van Gorden of Shawnee, Kansas and Scott Van Gorden also of Shawnee, and grandchildren, Jaycee Nicole Van Gorden and Tyler David Van Gorden. He was preceded in death by his parents; ex-wife, Ramona; and his siblings, Mary, Francis, Joanne, Peggy and Richard.
Memorial services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 6, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Pastor Larry King will be officiating.
The family requests please do not send flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kansas and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
