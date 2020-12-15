The Humane Society of the Flint Hills hosted the beloved tradition Santa Paws Sunday afternoon at Peter Pan Park after weeks of debating to have the event. Together, they raised more than $100 for the Emporia Animal Shelter while planning new events and re-openings to end 2020 and begin 2021.
“We were not sure if we were going to do an appointment route, if we were going to try and still stagger appointments for folks at L&L,” said HSFC Executive Director Stephanie Achille. “Or, there was this idea, Melissa had about having it outside so we could accommodate more folks, because it is usually a very successful community program.”
Melissa Johnson, Vice President of the HSFC Board, estimated that at least seven families and 14 pets had their photos taken with Santa Claus.
Achille and President of the HSFC Board James Bordonaro shared some news in regard to the Animal Shelter and the future of the humane society. After reading articles about animal shelters across the country having all the animals adopted, Bordonaro recognizes that people have been adopting more since people are spending more time at home this year.
“We also want to be a part of that and fill that need,” he said. Now, the EAS will have walk-in Wednesdays following some guidelines after working closely with the city to keep the staff and animals as safe as possible.
Walk-in Wednesdays will begin from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, with masks required at all times, five person limit at one time, social distancing encouraged, hand sanitizer available at various locations — and to be kind.
“The wonderful last restriction I put on there is to just be kind,” Achille said. “Please wear masks, please abide by these rules so we can continue to offer them and hopefully open more hours.”
She shared that they would eventually like to open up another walk-in day on the weekend to accommodate for people who cannot make it to the shelter on Wednesdays due to work or other commitments. However, they will still keep the shelter open by appointments on the remaining business days.
“We would still like people to try and fill out their [adoption] applications ahead of time online,” Bordonaro said. “Because we can keep them active for up to six months.”
Filling out the adoption application ahead of time makes the process easier for residents to schedule an appointment or visit on Wednesday to meet their future furry friend and go home together on the same day without waiting an additional 24 hours for application approval.
“Although many people want a new puppy or kitten under the tree for Christmas, they are a lifetime commitment,” he said. “So, it is not one that you go into or make lightly, but if you believe that your family is ready to make that commitment — if you got the time and energy — I think we can find an animal that suits your lifestyle.”
Achille explained that even if there is not an animal that you may be interested in, the application will remain active, so patrons can find an animal that fits with their lifestyle a month or two later.
Currently, there are kittens available. In a few weeks, puppies will be available for adoption, too. Bordonaro said that there are no unusual pets available, but sometimes they have rabbits, birds and iguanas for adoption.
“It was really important to try and welcome the community back,” she said. “They have been wanting to be at the shelter more often. [We] are hoping to start a new volunteer program again for the new year.”
Bordonaro said that there are all kinds of ways to help volunteer at the shelter. Volunteers can walk animals, pet cats and educate how to approach a stray dog in a safe manner in schools. Achille and Bordonaro both acknowledge that reopening the shelter and programs will be beneficial to the community and the animals.
In the spring, Eileen Holland and Elita Baldridge will begin dog training classes again. However, both trainers are available to do virtual classes during the winter months. Achille explained that Holland and Baldridge continue to receive more and more certifications and they have a passion for animals to bring to the community.
“Two things that we are looking forward to that are tied with the anniversary as well is going to be a 50-for-50 campaign we are going to run, as well as a completion of the three month dog training that starts in April,” she said. “Sometime, hopefully, in the summer into maybe early fall we are going to have a dog show, or an animal talent show — something like that — where we are going to rely on our wonderful dog trainers.”
Since some big events for HSFC had been canceled this year, Achille expressed her appreciation for the support they have received. She said that people have been understanding that times are challenging and she hopes the support will continue throughout the next year as they prepare for their 50th anniversary.
“It is very exciting as we enter into our 50th anniversary next year,” Achille said. “So, definitely, as much as the community helps us with coming in and adopting animals and donations — we, too, would want to give back by having such events — we are also open to ideas. If people see a need and if they want to touch base with me, I am happy to visit with them.”
Visit http://www.humanesocietyflinthills.org to fill out an adoption application. Email Achille at director@humanesocietyflinthills.org for more information about the virtual dog training classes and volunteer program. Call 620-342-4477 to schedule an appointment or stop by the shelter from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Wednesdays to adopt a furry friend.
