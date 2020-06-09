Conservative Republican candidate Dr. Bill Clifford visited The Emporia Gazette offices Friday, taking the opportunity to share more on his campaign for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District and plans for moving the state forward.
After serving in the Air Force for 10 years as a fighter pilot, Clifford left the armed forces to pursue a career in the field of medicine, finding success as an ophthalmologist after schooling. For the past 25 years, Clifford and his wife, Jean, have called the Garden City area home, raising their six children and maintaining an active presence in local government. Currently, they remain committed to improving veterans’ services, expanding access to rural healthcare and bettering the quality of local education.
“I think what might separate me from other candidates in the field, is that I have always led a life of service,” Clifford said. “I’m a veteran, I’m pro-life, I’m very pro-second amendment as a lifetime member of the NRA, and I’m very supportive of the President. I even went to his inauguration, so I’ve been with Trump the whole time. I really feel like I fit the political viewpoints of this district very well.”
Expanding his platforms to a statewide viewpoint, Clifford additionally hopes to promote agriculture through less regulation and increased trade, grow Kansas’ more rural economies by encouraging investment and job creation and protect longstanding freedoms such as the right to bear arms. Accomplishing all this, Clifford said, would be a matter of using all the experience, knowledge and people skills he’s gained over the years.
“As a physician, I think I’m a little bit of a bonus candidate for the district, especially when it comes to interacting with other members of Congress,” Clifford said. “We saw this with Roger Marshall when he became part of the [GOP] Doctors Caucus right away. It’s not necessarily a committee, but it’s a group that has a major voice in healthcare.
“We have problems in healthcare and insurance throughout the First District, and they affect everyone in some way or another. It affects our small employers because of the cost, some folks are affected because they simply can’t get access to care, others have to make tough budgeting decisions when it comes to their prescription drugs. We shouldn’t have those types of shortages in this country.”
While Clifford maintains strong conservative viewpoints and beliefs, he feels he’ll have no problem collaborating with more liberal-minded colleagues.
“When you serve the public at a local level like I have, you quickly come to realize that you’re directly taking care of your friends and your neighbors,” Clifford said. “You can’t bicker, you can’t grandstand, and you can’t do things like holding frivolous votes, because at the end of the day, you’re trying to make a difference for real people … I’ve always believed that a government close to the people serves them best, and I won’t forget that while I’m in Washington D.C. casting a vote or working on policy.”
For more information on Clifford’s campaign, visit cliffordforcongress.com.
