WICHITA - Stephen Edgar Robison, 72, Retired Attorney with Fleeson, Gooing, Coulson & Kitch, LLC, died April 13, 2020. Memorial Service at a later date.
Mr. Robison is one of four Kansas lawyers appointed by the Chief Justice of the Kansas Supreme Court to serve on the Kansas Judicial Council, a group dedicated to the improvement of substantive and procedural law in Kansas. He is listed in The Best Lawyers In America and in Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.
Preceded by his father, Max Robison; mother, Marjorie Gilbert. Survived by: son, Eric Robison of Wichita; daughter, Emily (boyfriend, Joseph Slagel) Robison of Dallas, TX; step-daughter, Laurie Wright of Clearwater, KS; sister, Kae (Frank) Hess of Rogers, AR; step-sisters, Judy (Denni) Brendel of Pasco, WA, Lynn (Dan) Weides of Scott City, KS, Bhavani (Bhadagan) Metro of Buckingham, VA, Diane Ballard of Tulsa, OK; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; companion, Linda Constable of Wichita.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with: Spay & Neuter Kansas, Inc., 319 S. Hydraulic Ave., Wichita, KS 67211; The Salvation Army, 350 North Market, Wichita, KS 67202.
Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. www.dlwichita.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.