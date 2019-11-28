The Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees discussed the future of the Newman Regional Health Foundation during a regularly-scheduled meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The organization is currently in the process of transferring funds to a new account overseen by the Emporia Community Foundation. At this point in time, approximately $5.9 million is scheduled to switch hands. Potential changes in the final amount may come at a later date as the foundation board — which will still serve in an advisory role despite the change — plots a course of action with its endowed funds. As of Oct. 31, the foundation held just less than $900,000 of such monies.
“It’s a good opportunity to kind of clean up some inactive areas and consolidate [funds],” Chairman Mike Argabright said.
“Once we get this all specifically identified as we want it, then we’ll sit down — I have a meeting Monday, actually — with the Emporia Community Foundation to talk through their types of funds and how our funds will fit into those,” Newman Regional Health Chief Financial Officer Holly French said.
In other business, French filled in the board on the organization's financial highlights for the month of October.
“Over the past couple months, we’ve been talking about how the primary challenge for us has been our inpatient volumes,” French said. “Again, our volumes in October were lower than expected.”
The hospital recorded $875,975 in inpatient revenue during the month, which was about 28 percent under budget. Other patient revenue came in below predicted totals as well by about 13 percent, which equated to roughly $220,000. Operating expenses were also around 6 percent — approximately $380,000 — over budget.
French said the organization had planned for a rough October, but was still on the right track compared to the same time last year.
“Our net loss for the month was $141,000, and year-to-date we’re sitting at a $1.9 million loss,” French said. “But, when you compare that to the prior year … we’re actually in a more favorable position now than last year. Our position last year would’ve been a $2.2 million loss … So, we’ve showed some improvement this year.”
