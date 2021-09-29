Special to The Gazette
ValuNet Fiber, along with the other Cable One family of brands, will open fall applications for the company’s Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards $200,000 in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, from Oct. 1 - 31.
Grants will be made available across communities served by ValuNet and the other Cable One family of brands — Sparklight, Fidelity Communications, and Clearwave — and will concentrate support in the following priority areas:
- Education and Digital Literacy
- Hunger Relief and Food Insecurity
- Community Development
Last spring the company awarded more than $100,000 in grants to 30 nonprofits, including organizations serving the homeless, providing child advocacy, offering senior assistance, and supplying food to those in need, to name a few.
The Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of the company’s existing corporate social responsibility efforts, which include:
Chromebooks for Kids, an initiative in which the company donates Chromebooks to Title I schools across its footprint. To date the company ha
- s donated more than 2,000 Chromebooks to help bridge the digital divide in schools that lack funding.
- Partnering with EmbraceRace, a national organization dedicated to creating tools, resources, and networks to promote a movement of child and adult racial justice advocates.
- Supporting the mission of Special Olympics Arizona, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports, as well as health, arts, and leadership and advocacy programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
- Planting trees through the Arbor Day Foundation on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing. By the end of 2021, the company will have planted 110,000 trees in its markets and national forests.
- Supporting the mission of Keep America Beautiful in cleaning up and beautifying communities across the U.S.
“We are committed to connecting customers in the cities and towns we serve to what matters most,” said Julie Laulis, president and CEO. “Through our philanthropic initiatives and partnerships, we provide support for nonprofit organizations to build strong and vibrant communities, improve quality of life, and make a positive difference where we live and work.”
For more information about the ValuNet Fiber Charitable Giving Fund, visit myvalunet.com/charitablegiving.
